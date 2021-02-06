RAVE to the crew(s) from the Seattle Parks and Recreation Department for doing a major clean-up around the Wallingford Playfield. The crew spent virtually all day working within and around the entire perimeter of the park, resulting in a noticeable improvement. Their efforts are much appreciated.

RANT to UW Medical Center at Montlake for charging for parking for people who are there to get their vaccination. It is free if you can get parked, find your way to the third-floor lobby, get checked in, get your shot, wait for 15 minutes, then get back to your car and get to the parking attendant in 30 minutes. My visit took over an hour.

RAVE to the students and their teachers at Concordia School. They brightened our day with a gift of a tulip bouquet left on our doorstep. What a nice, neighborly gesture!