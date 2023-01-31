RAVE to every person who smiles, says hi and asks how you are doing. What a treasure — we truly appreciate it!

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the Mountlake Terrace Library for the lovely display of books celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Holocaust remembrance. Rant to the current climate that made me think what a courageous thing it was to do.

RANT to King County Library System for switching to a platform that does not allow downloads of books in MP3 format. Many of us do not have tablets or are unable to carry them everywhere. And many of us do not or cannot use our phones as media players. Too bad we no longer have the services of a public library system for literary enrichment.

RAVE to daylight. It’s almost 5 p.m. and it’s still light out! Need I say more?