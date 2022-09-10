RAVE to the fan in line ahead of us at the Husky Stadium souvenir stand. He bought my granddaughter a Huskies keychain for her backpack. Your kindness made an impression on her and me!

RANT to a local Wallingford restaurant that has no menu except a QR code, which tries to load a data-mining app to display the menu and pay. They had no paper menu. We went somewhere else and probably won’t go back there, even though we like their food and have eaten there many times in the past.

RAVE to the kind young woman who stopped her car when she saw me, a 79-year-old lady, trip and fall this morning while jogging on the sidewalk. I bloodied my knee, elbow and palms. She offered, I accepted a ride home a few blocks away. Thank you for your kindness!