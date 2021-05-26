RAVE to a local nonprofit cat rescue. They drive all over the state rescuing cats stuck in trees and operate solely on donations. This week, our cuddly, Garfield-like orange cat somehow got himself 60 feet up one of those giant hemlock trees, totally out of the reach of ladders. He was terrified, crying, clinging to a dead branch and unable to climb down. The cat rescue drove several hours each way to come rescue my poor cat. It’s a wonderful and unique service that we are lucky to have here in Washington.

RANT to drivers who sit in their parked cars with motors running while staring at their mobile phones. Climate change and pollution is real, people! Turn off your cars! Alas, my hand signal to the driver to turn off their car doesn’t always produce results.