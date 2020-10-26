RAVE to all the folks all over this country that have to stand in line to vote! I appreciate your dedication!

RANT to the impatient and inconsiderate drivers who think it’s OK to honk at a stressed-out teenager in a clearly marked Swerve Driving School car. Did you have to take Driver’s Ed classes via Zoom? Did you have your behind-the-wheel driving test canceled due to a lockdown? Have you no compassion?

RAVE to King County Elections for the efficient handling of my and my husband’s ballots when I discovered a glitch in mine. They answered my email immediately, presented a solution and followed through to its conclusion professionally and accurately as they promised. We were relieved after hearing all the problems predicted combined with our determination to avoid the hurdles in this especially important election and during the pandemic.