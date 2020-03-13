RAVE to the construction crew in the Issaquah Highlands responsible for putting Seahawks-themed lights on their crane. We enjoy those lights every night while we walk our dog.

RANT to the University of Washington for covering the seats in their arena (capacity 10,000) with rectangular sheets of purple and white plastic so they could “do the wave” once during the UW vs. WSU basketball game two weeks ago. How wasteful!

RAVE to the people who placed fabric hearts with loving messages on trees at Battle Point Park on Bainbridge Island. What a wonderful thing to do during these hard times!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the individuals who stole the beloved bonsai trees from the Pacific Bonsai Museum! Rave to them for having the courage and sense to return them before too much harm was done!