RAVE to the USPS mail carrier who braved a large spider building a web in front of my mail slot and was still able to deliver the mail! I have since re-assigned the eight-legged guard.

RANT to the quick takedown of the Storm flag on top of the Space Needle. So disappointed to see that the Seattle Storm flag atop the Space Needle was taken down after being raised for less than 24 hours! They have brought four Championship titles to this fine city of ours. The most recent title during a pandemic, where they gave up months of their lives to live in a wubble! They have more titles than the Seahawks, Mariners and any other local sports team. Show these women some respect for crying out loud!