RAVE to all who work in the ICU burn unit at Harborview! I am from the Wenatchee area and was sent to your hospital after an allergic reaction to an antibiotic. Thank you for such terrific care and for getting me well so quickly!

RANT to the impersonal, overused and annoying “liked” text reply. I would rather not receive a response, or at least a more personal one to end the exchange in a more grateful and thoughtful manner. Such as, “Thanks,” “Totally agree with you!,” “Could not have said better!” or “Support you all the way!”

RAVE to Jim at Hilltop Service on Capitol Hill for coming to the aid of fumbling grandparents who couldn’t get the station’s air hose to blow up our granddaughter’s stroller tires. You inflated our day!