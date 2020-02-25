RAVE to Tyler at Vito’s for spending lots of his time helping me find my lost car!

RANT to delivery people who ring the doorbell. I do not want them to! I have put a sign outside to that effect. I am in my 70s, have had hip and knee replacements and if I am downstairs, or lying down, and the doorbell goes, I have to decide if there is really someone there requiring me to struggle to the door or if it’s just a package that I could pick up later at my convenience. What about those with babies? Maybe they have just got a fussy baby to sleep and “RIIING” the doorbell goes! No doorbell for me when it’s just to say a package has been dropped off!