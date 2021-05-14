RANT to sports channels that include very loud, fake noise in their broadcast of Mariners games. You probably think it makes the game more exciting. Viewers can see that the under 9,000 fans in the stadium are sitting quietly, yet we can hardly hear what you are saying since the background noise is so loud. Do you really think Mariners fans are that stupid to think that noise is at the ballpark? My answer is to mute you and not listen at all, or maybe skip watching the game altogether!

RAVE to the person who found my cellphone in the REI parking garage and turned it in to the store. My driver’s license and personal information were tucked into the phone case. All was returned intact. Thank you, kind citizen and REI.