RAVE to my appliance-delivery man. Wanting to make his job easier, I removed my front door even before he arrived and asked. After the refrigerator was delivered, when I went to my front door to put it back on, I found him reinstalling my front door even before I knew it. Now he wanted to make my job easier. Like the door, I witnessed kindness swinging back and forth.

RANT to bedding makers who do not make top sheets with one end fitted. One brand did this years ago but no longer. Fitted top sheets are not available except perhaps by special order.

RANT to people who don’t keep their dogs on leashes. Some of us are afraid of dogs, some are allergic, etc. There are leash laws! Please, your dog is not exempt! Be responsible!