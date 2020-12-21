RAVE to people who have their masks ready to slip on outside when conditions get crowded. Even if you wear it mostly tucked under your chin and only raise it when passing others, that small effort signals to others that you care about people beyond yourself. In this difficult time, we can either pass each other and feel a sense of camaraderie and togetherness or feel sad and angry at the selfishness of people and genuine fear of having to cross your unmasked stream of air.

RANT to HOV-lane cheaters. On northbound I-405 the other morning, easily more than half the vehicles passing me had only one occupant, including several Amazon Prime vans.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the people who take their plastic bags to Fred Meyer or QFC for recycling. Rant to people who have not figured out that they could do that.