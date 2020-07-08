RANT to stores that started discounting their summer merchandise 50% on the first day of summer to clear off their shelves. Look outside! Summer weather hasn’t even started yet. Summer in Seattle doesn’t start until August. Double rant to stores that make you buy five items to save a dollar each. I don’t want five jars of mayonnaise, I just want one.

RAVE to shoppers at the Redmond Trader Joe’s and Bella Bottega QFC. Every single customer and all the employees at TJ’s were wearing masks. Imagine my surprise to see three employees at QFC without masks. I have seen these same employees before with masks on so there is obviously no problem for them to wear masks. How can they have a sign that says “masks required” and not require their own employees (who handle food) to wear a mask?