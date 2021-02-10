RAVE to the awesome personnel staffing the vaccination site at the Arlington Airport. Everyone was so kind, friendly and efficient, as was the site setup. Thank you! This couldn’t have happened without you. And thanks to Danny for taking his 96-year-old grandma there.

RANT to the Washington State Department of Health for making the vaccine appointment process so hard! Why not have a centralized website that shows where vaccines are available, instead of us having to hunt for hours on hundreds of websites? After five days, my nerves are frazzled and still no appointment. There’s nothing refreshing about constantly refreshing web pages.

RAVE to our local post office. Seems to me there’s been a noticeable change for the better in their personnel’s moral, service and the efficiency of delivery since their change of management.