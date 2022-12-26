RANT, or rather, a wish. I wish that King County Metro would hire people to wash the bus windows each evening when the buses return to their bases. Last week, one bus had windows that were so dirty that I could hardly see out of them. On other bus rides, the windows were just very dirty.

RAVE to Melissa at a Seattle cancer center’s acupuncture clinic. She is kind, thoughtful, and just by being herself, provides a restful space in the turbulent world of cancer treatment.

RANT to fast food outlets that still keep their dining rooms closed, only offering drive-thru. First, they were closed due to COVID outbreaks. Now its due to a shortage of workers. Not everyone owns a vehicle and these same outlets that only have drive-thru service won’t let us walk up either on foot or via a bike to order.