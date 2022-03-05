RANT to Fox Sports for trying to trap people into paying for their app. The Sounders game was in progress on FS2 when suddenly you were told to switch to the Fox app, which costs extra. You could get part of the game free. FS2 switched to a basketball game.

RAVE to the Great Wheel on the Seattle waterfront for lighting the wheel exclusively in blue and yellow, day and night, in honor of the Ukrainians since the hour Russia invaded Ukraine.

RANT to the weather forecasters and headline writers with nonsense like “atmospheric river.” Please use normal language to say “heavy rains” are predicted.

RAVE to TechCity Bowl in Kirkland, Kenmore Lanes and all the other bowling alleys in the area for providing safe, fun entertainment for all. Where else can people of all skills come together and enjoy a sport?