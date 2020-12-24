RANT AND RAVE Rant to the four cars who sped through the well-marked double crosswalks the other morning on Wallingford Avenue next to the Playfield as I waited to cross with my dog. It was 8 a.m. and still a bit dark, however, I was wearing a bright yellow rain jacket and my dog had on an illuminated leash and rain jacket, all to help drivers see us. My body language indicated I was ready to cross, but not one of them stopped. This is aggravating and dangerous, and it happens all too often. Rave to the drivers who always stop for pedestrians at crosswalks and the few who stop for pedestrians at any intersection. Thank you for your courtesy and for being safe. It’s the law!

RANT to every newscast that shows people getting a shot in the arm or a Q-Tip shoved up their nose! We get the picture! Enough already!