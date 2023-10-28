RANT AND RAVE Rave to the kind soul who helped me during one of the most embarrassing moments of my life. While walking in the Arboretum, I slipped on dog poop, fell and broke my wrist. The dog poop ended up all over my broken limb. A person passing by helped me up and produced some napkins from their McDonald’s bag to wipe off the poo. Thanks for taking the insult out of the injury! Rant to careless dog owners. For shame.

RANT to whoever designs the universal/ubiquitous grocery shopping cart. It’s a basket on four wheels. We can put a man on the moon, but after decades of having shopping carts, so many have at least one bad wheel. Whoever is designing these things needs to retire and let a new generation give it a try.