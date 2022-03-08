RANT to drivers on southbound Interstate 5 during the wee morning hours who, once past the fatal collision site, decided to make up for lost time by blasting down the rain-misted highway at excessive speed.

RAVE As I sat here watching the closing ceremony from the Olympics, I was so proud to see our flag stand out above all the rest. It was so beautiful. We are so lucky to live in the United States.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to whoever took off the brake and then disabled the electric scooter parked at the entrance to Bamboo Sushi in University Village. Were you really planning to steal the vehicle used by my friend to enable her to lead a normal life? Rave to security officers Robert and Kevin who pushed the scooter to the security office to store until it could be picked up.