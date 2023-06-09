RANT to the thrift stores that put away all the Seahawks and Kraken jerseys during the summer. We need them for training camp and other events. Now we all want Kraken jerseys.

RAVE to the kind, strong person at Grocery Outlet on Holman Road the other afternoon. You jumped out of your car to assist me when my 89-year-old father fell backward. You effortlessly lifted him from the ground to my car so I could get him to the hospital. He has a broken hip. You saved both of us a lot of time and pain.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the truckers that refrain from compression braking through Shoreline and drive within the speed limits. Rant to the truckers that compression brake down the freeway and speed with loaded trucks through school zones and residential areas. These truckers are unsafe and give all truckers a bad reputation.