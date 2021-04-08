RAVE to the brilliant homeowner on east Capitol Hill with the ever-changing theatrical lights in their multistory windows. The bright and humorous displays livened up a dark winter I-5 commute for all of us!

RANT to sports apps that don’t post any women’s sports scores. This has been made more apparent by the omnipresent sexism of the NCAA’s recent behavior with the women’s basketball tournament. Oh, they do post the USWNT scores during the World Cup, but they only have to do that once every four years. When are the “suits” at these companies going to realize that this is 2021 and women are active in sports.