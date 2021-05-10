RAVE to the young couple who paid for my groceries when I had done my shopping but realized at the check stand that my wallet was not in my purse. This happened at the Rainier Avenue QFC and it really made my day!

RANT to the city of Seattle for missing out on tens of thousands of dollars in revenue daily by not ticketing dog owners who knowingly violate park rules. No, you cannot let your dog off the leash while my kids are playing nearby, but who am I to enforce the $150 ticket? Seattle, will you accept pictures of the violators? My kids have had aggressively protective dogs chasing them with their owners unfazed. Please, go to a dog park!

RAVE to the city of Shoreline. I submitted an online request to have a pothole filled on our street and by that afternoon, it had been repaired.