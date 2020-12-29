RANT AND RAVE Rant to new dog owners who consider walking their dog an annoying chore. When the dog wishes to walk into the bushes, smell a flower or approach a person with a wagging tale, the owner scolds the dog and yanks its leash. This is the owner’s time outside to stretch his legs and appreciate nature, but it’s also a dog’s chance for an outdoor break. Rave to dog owners who are relaxed and affectionate with their dogs even when the dogs are boisterous and excited. Let dogs be dogs.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the retirement home that has a banner out front that says, “Heroes work here.” Rant to the same retirement home that doesn’t let workers (aka heroes) in the front door, instead making them trek to the loading dock so no one sees them.