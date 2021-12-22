RANT to a well-known Lake City drugstore which still has an exterior sign proclaiming them to be “Locally Owned.” They sold out to a large chain months and months ago. This is a decent store, but I hope people don’t go there thinking they are supporting a local business organization.

RAVE to my friend who told his grandmother that WTF means, “Wow, That’s Fantastic.” Her texts now are much more fun to read.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to those who think traffic lights and stop signs are part of the Christmas decorations. They are there by law and for our safety. Even with little to no traffic enforcement, they need to be obeyed. Rave to older adults who were raised to respect regulations and laws. They keep the speed close to limits.