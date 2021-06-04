RAVE to the sweet young man in Federal Way. We were at a two-lane drive-thru at McDonald’s, and he’d seen a woman swoop up and jump ahead of us in line. He tried to wave us through when it was his turn, but we just smiled and motioned for him to go ahead. When we got to the window, the cashier said, “The car ahead of yours paid for you and said he was doing this because of the woman who cut you off.” What a nice gesture and so nice to see we still have many good considerate people in our area. We’ll pass it on.

RANT to the Seattle department responsible for locking city parks. The other day, the gates at the Day Street park were locked well before the posted closing time, leaving us stuck inside with our car and boat trailer.