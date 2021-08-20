RAVE to the considerate person who found the watch that must have fallen off my wrist when I was locking up my bicycle the other day at the West Seattle Farmers Market. I realized it was missing when I got home, and after some halfhearted searching, figured my treasured watch was just gone. But as we were locking up our bikes recently, my partner said, “There’s your watch.” Some kind person had fastened it around the bicycle rack and any number of subsequent passersby had left it there for me to recover. West Seattle: you are the best!

RANT to the Washington State Department of Transportation cone placer who jumped in and out of the HOV lane, illegally crossing the double white lines on Interstate 405 between Lynnwood and Bellevue during morning rush hour. You endangered us all (as do all other double-line crossers).