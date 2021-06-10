RAVE to Seattle’s wonderful collection of leaders of our professional sports teams. I do not believe another major sports city has a better combination of great coaching, leadership and character than our Scott Servais, Pete Carroll and Brian Schmetzer.

RANT to homeowners who do not mow their grass and let it grow until it looks like an abandoned house. Please keep your yard looking nice so it doesn’t bring down the value of the surrounding neighborhood.

RAVE to the guy behind me at Turtle Coffee Shop who bought my morning coffee for me when my card was declined. Instead of starting my work day groggy and cranky over a banking error, I started it with an appreciation of human kindness, a feeling that sometimes eludes me. I will be alert for opportunities to do something similar for someone else.