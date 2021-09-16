RANT to the political signs littering our neighborhoods and streets. To all the candidates, it’s time to clean them up, please!

RAVE to Seattle’s “Find It Fix It” service. A very old weeping willow’s branches had completely obscured a crosswalk sign at a busy intersection in Ballard. Not long after we reported it, the tree was properly trimmed, making the intersection safer for kids, bicyclists and pedestrians. Way to go, Seattle! We encourage all to download the free app!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to I-5 speeders, who travel in maniacal, tailgating packs, which overtake and pass slower vehicles to both the left and right. Rave that this behavior affords the ones who follow at safe distances and at more compliant speeds periods where they have a piece of road essentially to themselves, at least until the next wave of madness arrives.