RAVE to the Kenmore pickup driver who used a very kind voice to address me as I rolled through a four-way stop on my bicycle in front of him, turning left at the appropriate time. The pickup driver called out, “Stop, bikes don’t have to stop?” to remind me that I should come to a complete stop before turning left. I have had stopped drivers scream at me while on my bike in similar instances. I appreciated the tone of his voice; a standout example of polite civility. All drivers should be aware of a 2020 state law that allows bicyclists to coast through stop signs. It allows cyclists to treat stop signs as yield signs and to use momentum to get through the intersection more quickly.

RANT to abandoned masks. Today we picked up 29 abandoned masks on our short walk up Queen Anne hill. Why do people just toss them away?