RAVE to my amazing rockhounding friends and all of the kind strangers who stopped to help me on Tinkham Road the other day as my sons and I waited for a tow truck to get us out of the ditch. Your generosity of time, service and even food and water touched me. You turned an annoying mishap into cause for me to celebrate humankind. I appreciate you all.

RAVE AND RAVE AND RANT Rave to Seattle Animal Control for coming to the rescue of a beautiful blue heron who was injured by being wrapped in fishing line and to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife who said they would come if animal control could not. Rant to fishermen on Lake Washington or anywhere who leave their fishing line and other detritus in and around the lake to the danger of fish, animals and other creatures.