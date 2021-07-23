RAVE to the woman who helped get my 90-something parents from the curb at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to the ticket desk where a wheelchair was waiting. I couldn’t leave my car and the walk was longer than I hoped. I flagged her down with, “You look like a nice person. Can you help?” She grabbed their bag and walked them to the counter. I’m very grateful.

RANT to the Seattle Parks and Recreation employee who left garbage strewn on the grass and on the rim of the garbage bin after emptying it at the children’s playground at Maple Leaf Reservoir Park on Roosevelt. It would have taken all of two minutes to do the right thing. The gentleman who had the position before you would never have left that mess. He took pride in his work.