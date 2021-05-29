RAVE to the three young adults at Green Lake who skillfully rescued a young distressed gosling who was lost and carefully returned it to its nearby family. Great job everyone!

RANT to those who feel the need to sample food such as grapes, cherry tomatoes and bulk food before purchasing it. Stop that! This is stealing!

RAVE to our mailman here in Madrona. He has an incredible ability to recognize people and remember everyone’s name in the household. He always stops and waves and gives a big smile. He asks how you are doing when he sees you. Can a postman be more popular? I don’t think so. A kid on our street was the mailman for Halloween. During this time when neighborhoods are much more important, it’s so clear that he is a big piece of string tying us all together!