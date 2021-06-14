RAVE to the wonderful fellow diner at Arnie’s Restaurant in Mukilteo. Our family of two adults and two young children had an absolutely wonderful early dinner here one night, and were just so thrilled to be out as we watched the ferries come and go. At the end, we learned that our meal had been paid for by a man who had noticed our little family so happy to be at the restaurant. This was such a shock, and we are so grateful.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the neighbors with teenage children that hire yard maintenance workers to maintain their yard. Your neighbors are either working at home or online for school. Have your kids use a broom, the noise from the leaf blower is beyond obnoxious. Rave to our neighbors who maintain their yards beautifully and quietly.