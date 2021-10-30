RAVE to the all the performers in last weekend’s Seattle Center “Diwali: Lights of India” virtual celebration. An afternoon full of music, dancing and gorgeous colorful costumes was the joy and light we needed as the days get darker. Can’t wait to attend live next year!

RANT to Delridge Way improvements. I can’t believe that with the improved design of Delridge, it comes with islands down the center roadway that will need constant attention for upkeep. The number of weeds already growing in the new dirt on the islands is unbelievable and it looks awful! Pave them over but leave spaces for trees down the center if you have to!

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the city of Burien for putting up awesome Christmas lights. Rant to the city for trying to put them up in October and during a wind and rain storm.