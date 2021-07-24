RAVE to all the personnel in the King County Library System. Against almost overwhelming odds, they kept all the services up and running and greeted us with smiles when we came to the outdoor pickup tables. I, for one, would have not fared nearly so well during the quarantine periods and the pandemic without their services. When the libraries reopened, they were there to greet us. They are truly dedicated people.

RANT to the automakers who show commercials on TV that feature extremely unsafe driving.

RAVE to Mark and Carol in the community development department for the city of Bellevue. I inquired about hosting a block party, and they were very encouraging. The city printed up beautiful flyers for me to hand out and provided sandwich boards with bright posters for the street. Mark even delivered and picked up the boards and provided the tape! Way to encourage community involvement and fun.