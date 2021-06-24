RAVE to the utility technician tasked with locating gas lines running under my garden. You carefully marked only bare earth and avoided my cherished tulips.

RANT to the Mukilteo ferry terminal. It was “brilliant” to put smaller boats on this busy schedule. I love being in a hot parking lot surrounded by fencing so I can’t go anywhere while waiting. I don’t miss going for an ice cream or coffee from the local merchants. I don’t miss walking over to Lighthouse Park while waiting. I’m appreciative that there is no one to stop lane cutters so that I can wait longer for my turn to board. I just hope I paid enough tax money for this experience.

RAVE to West Seattle low bridge access for individuals requiring lifesaving medical treatment. This has reduced both the time and anxiety involved in getting to appointments multiple times per week. What a difference it has made during this challenging time!