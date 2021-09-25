RAVE to Puget Sound Energy employees who worked in the dark, wind and rain to restore electricity to large parts of Whidbey Island the other week.

RANT to some drivers of UPS, FedEx and Amazon vans for blocking the parking spaces for disabled drivers. It might be convenient for you to park and block while you run in to deliver your wares, but it’s not fair to the disabled who have to park elsewhere. Please be considerate.

RAVE to Byron at the Ballard post office. I was mailing my mom’s cremated remains back to our home state of Georgia, and Byron was so kind. It was an emotional moment for me, and he was kind enough to say, “Don’t worry, we will take good care of your mom.” His consideration made the experience so much easier to deal with. Thank you so very much.