RANT to mask litter. On more than one occasion, I have found discarded masks on the street. I hesitate to pick them up as I am not aware of who they are from and if they were contaminated. Please mask wearers, discard them safely.

RAVE to PSE for restoring our power as quickly and safely as possible. I hope that everyone understands the challenges that PSE goes through, especially with COVID. They respect the rules, so if it took a little longer to get your power on, just know that you are safe and so are they. Cheers to the workers at PSE. Thank you for your endless work and consideration for us all. It is appreciated.

RANT to constant, circling test flights all afternoon. They bring noise pollution, air pollution, prevent us from talking outside and give me a headache. Go do it over open areas.