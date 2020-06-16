RAVE to the lady who stopped and asked me if I needed help. To the pharmacist intern who brought out information to me. To the Kirkland police officer who stood by me while my car was being serviced. Last but not least, to the AAA tow contractor who so carefully maneuvered my car off of the curb without doing any damage to the undercarriage.

RANT to people who don’t cover their nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing. Not covering them does nothing to stop the virus from spreading. Stay home if you can’t fully cover your nose and mouth.

RAVE to Pike Grocery for seeing my wallet I’d left on the counter after paying. The next customer jogged four blocks to catch up with me. Thanks so much!