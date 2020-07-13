RANT to people in dog parks who ignore their pets, being instead mesmerized by their toy phones. Especially when there are no other dogs to play with! Play with your dogs!

RAVE to the wonderful man who came to my rescue when I tripped and fell jogging on West Lake Sammamish Parkway the other day. He was driving the other direction, but pulled over, helped me up and drove me the rest of the way to my home so I didn’t have to jog there with my bumped head and scraped arm. Thank you so much!

RANT to Madison Park residents who walk their dogs and don’t wear masks. Don’t you think you have a responsibility for your neighbors who are also walking?

RAVE to Metropolitan Market for having a portable sink, soap and towels outside the entrance. Thank you for the option to wash our hands!