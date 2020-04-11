RAVE to Puget Sound Energy. The other day, our neighborhood had an unexpected three-hour power outage due to “equipment failure.” Many thanks to Puget Sound Energy for keeping us informed by text and email starting about 10 minutes after the outage began. We all wanted to know what’s happening and when will we get power back. They did a wonderful job of keeping customers informed and restoring power earlier than planned. Thanks, PSE.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the mountain bikers in Woodland Park that are clearing new trails and building jumps. Stop digging up the undergrowth and destabilizing the roots to some beautiful old trees. Stay on the established trails! Rave to the Parks Department for doing its best to undo the damage caused by these acts. There is an established bike jump area on the east side of the park. Please use it.