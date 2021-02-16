RAVE to Reed, a Mercer Island High School junior who is helping eligible folks get vaccine appointments. It is not easy to get appointments and Reed is helping people deal with the complexities.

RANT to vaccination sites that don’t automatically schedule a second dose appointment after administrating the first dose. Trying to book the first dose was difficult enough. Trying to get a second dose within the recommended time frame is a nightmare.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to those who don’t turn on their lights while driving. During the dark and rainy days (and sometimes foggy!) of a Northwest winter, would it hurt to always have your car lights on? I can’t see you well — especially those of you with black or dark blue cars. It’s just a good idea and helps keep all of us safer. Rave to those who do keep their lights on during the daytime and at night.