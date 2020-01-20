RANT to people who don’t take two minutes to broom the snow off their car before getting on the road. Piled high on the hood, roof and trunk, and sometimes even blocking a clear view out. Not only are you putting yourself in danger, but that snow and the ice under it eventually flies off and ends up on the windshield of the car behind you, making it a danger for them too. That snow piled on your roof can also slide down your windshield, blocking your view. Please don’t be so inconsiderate by putting someone else in harm’s way because you’re two minutes late.

RAVE to Wayne who, while out for a run, found my son’s lost cellphone in front of the Mountaineers Club and took the time to track us down and tell us where we could meet him to pick it up. We are so very grateful for his kindness!