RAVE to the person who leaves beautifully hand-painted little rocks bearing messages of love, patience and encouragement along the sidewalks and paths around Ben Franklin Elementary in Kirkland. They are a joy to find and an inspiration to remind us we will all get through these strange times together.

RANT to all the delivery trucks who have taken over the middle turning lanes on California Avenue Southwest. With four or five lined up in a row, it’s impossible to make a left turn. Why are they not being ticketed? Since when did we make this lane a legal parking place? We have lost many parking spaces over the last few years to the growing number of loading zones. So how about the trucks use them and park legally.