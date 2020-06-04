RANT to a local plumbing company and the incessantly annoying repetition of its TV ads. I recently had a plumbing problem, so I called a competitor.
RAVE to the anonymous person who mailed my driver’s license back to me. Because gyms and trails have been closed due to the lockdown, I have been running in my neighborhood. I must have dropped it somewhere along my run, and they were kind enough to pick it up and return it to me. In these challenging times, I truly appreciate the compassion they’ve shown. In gratitude for their actions, I will pay it forward by making another donation to the Issaquah food bank.
RANT to business owners who aren’t watering their outdoor plants. Whenever I leave home to get essentials, I see plants, shrubs and small trees turning brown, dying for lack of water. We need to be reminded of their beauty and care for life. Keep your storefront green, please!
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.