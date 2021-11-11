RANT to dog walkers who think that they can use my garbage can to dispose of their dog’s poop. Even if the city owns the can, I am still the one who pays for dumping its contents. If you can’t dispose of it in your own can, you’re not a very responsible dog owner. My can is for MY garbage, and you are most likely trespassing to put your poop in it.

RAVE to a hardware store in Lake Forest Park. They make the best duplicate keys. And rave to the young man working there who said his job was to make people’s dreams come true. Great attitude!

RANT to the local ticket sales department who sold us wheelchair accessible seats, only to find upon arrival that there were a flight of stairs to get to seats. Repeated requests to try to remedy situation have gone unanswered. Thanks for taking our money so willingly and being unwilling to come up with a solution.