RANT to whoever is responsible for the lack of TV coverage without charge for the Kraken. We had hoped to watch the opening ceremonies and game. Why are the Seahawks, Mariners and Sounders available but Kraken requires a subscription? And more importantly, how are we to become hockey fans when we can’t tune in without paying?

RAVE to my Ballard neighbor out walking his dog after dark. I was returning home from a bike ride waiting for my wife to unlock the garage door. I was leaning next to our truck and must have looked like trouble. He hollered over to me asking what I was doing. I sure do appreciate our watchful neighbors!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the original Red Robin near the University Bridge that had to be demolished. Many happy memories created there. Rave to the name of the new condo built on that site. It’s called Robins Nest. Nice homage to an iconic tavern. Thanks!