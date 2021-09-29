RANT to the local post office for not quickly repairing the drive-by mailbox when it was damaged by thieves and the mail stolen. This is the second time! USPS, wake up. Do something to prevent this from happening again. I have lost several payments to medical providers, and you have done nothing to help! This is not acceptable. Put a camera out there or strengthen the mailbox. Let’s catch the thieves. Rant again for not warning patrons that the mailbox is gone and requiring patrons to drive around again to the actual post office to drop off the mail.

RAVE to my kayaking friend who beachcombs and picks up litter from every beach she visits and carries it home on her boat. She lives up to the ideal of leaving a place better than it was found.