RANT to dog breeders who sell puppies to older people who are obviously not physically able to safely deal with a young puppy. There are lots of older dogs available in shelters/rescues that have mellowed enough to be companions to older adults.

RAVE to all the people staffing the coronavirus testing facility at the University of Washington sports fields. They were helpful, speedy and efficient, even with the great crowds waiting outside. Extra rave to the person who turned in my (dropped) ID and to the staff for speedily alerting me and returning it.

RANT to drivers who wait until they have like no gas in their cars. If people would just fill up at half of a tank empty, instead of waiting till it’s almost totally empty, the rest of us wouldn’t have to sit and wait so long for a pump at the busy gas stations.