RANT to the person(s) who stole our car. My wife and I are young frontline health care workers. As a resident, I commute to five Seattle hospitals to work long shifts day and night. Our car was vital to making our busy hospital schedules doable. Since our old (but loved) Honda Civic was stolen from us, we have had to commute from night shifts and day shifts at the hospital often at early morning hours when there is limited or no bus service. You have made a very hard year on the front lines even harder.

RAVE to our local UPS driver who always places packages right by the front door out of view and knocks quickly before he leaves. Our Ring alert chime and camera picks him up, but he alerts us right away with that knock that a package has arrived. We so appreciate that service, especially now with so many porch pirates watching for goodies to steal.